Ex-Reps deputy speaker, Lasun- Yussuf, dumps APC

A former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Honorable Sulaimon Lasun-Yusuff, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Sources close to Ilobu, Osun State-born politician told Saturday Telegraph that a letter to that effect has been submitted by the former lawmaker at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital on Friday.

Lasun-Yusuff in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Friday confirmed the development, saying “I have left the APC for good because I believe that there are times you call it quits.” When asked by our correspondent to state why he left the APC, he said: “There is no reason whatsoever but there are times to call it quits. “I am calling that party off but not party politics. I have not said that I am leaving politics, I just said I have left APC.” The former lawmaker, who represented Irepodun/ Olorunda/Osogbo/ Orolu Federal Constituency of Osun State, served as the deputy speaker in the lower chambers of the National Assembly in the 8th Assembly. He was the deputy to Yakubu Dogara.

