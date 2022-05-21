News

Ex-Reps Deputy Speaker, Yusuff, raises alarm over threat to life

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

A former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Lasun Yussuf has alleged that some unnamed personalities are after his life. Yusuff, who is the candidate of the Labour party in July 16, gubernatorial election in Osun State, said those behind his life feel threatened by his popularity ahead of the poll. He said he will not be deterred by the threat to his life and his Campaign office, saying nothing will stop him from becoming the next governor of the state. He however said he had alerted the police and other relevant security agencies for onward action and investigation.

He spoke while addressing reporters at his campaign office in Osogbo, the state Capital on Friday said he has notified the police in the State and the force Headquarters in Akure for appropriate action and investigation “As a politician, I believe and think this is one of those antics in politics by some politicians until I started noticing open confrontations being carried too far which the public, especially security agents, must be aware of. “I hereby seize this opportunity to intimate the press and public about the ugly incident/attack to our Campaign office and some previous physical attacks to my person and my entourage in the past two weeks.

He disclosed that the suspected thugs point black and straight to his face that his life is in danger and that they will continue to trail him to attack him and also disrupt all his campaign activities and events anywhere in Osun State

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

China’s Omicron-hit Tianjin launches new round of tests for 14m residents

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chinese city of Tianjin started a new round of testing of its 14 million residents on Wednesday to block the Omicron variant, as financial analysts warned of the growing economic costs on China of curbs to extinguish clusters of infections. China, which has stuck to what is effectively a “zero-COVID” policy, is scrambling […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG scraps counterpart health funding

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Government has scrapped the payment of counterpart funds by state governments before they could access undisbursed funds from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). This was one of the decisions reached at the 13th virtual meeting of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) held on Wednesday. The decision was reached after consultations with the […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Govs pledge to rebuild burnt police stations

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Cajetan Mmuta

Barely two weeks after the nationwide protest against police brutality turned violent, resulting in wanton destruction of public property including police stations, some state governors have offered to rebuild the destroyed police stations in their states and pay compensation to police personnel who were either wounded or lost their lives in the crisis.   In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica