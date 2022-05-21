Ex-Reps Deputy Speaker, Yusuff, raises alarm over threat to life

A former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Lasun Yussuf has alleged that some unnamed personalities are after his life. Yusuff, who is the candidate of the Labour party in July 16, gubernatorial election in Osun State, said those behind his life feel threatened by his popularity ahead of the poll. He said he will not be deterred by the threat to his life and his Campaign office, saying nothing will stop him from becoming the next governor of the state. He however said he had alerted the police and other relevant security agencies for onward action and investigation.

He spoke while addressing reporters at his campaign office in Osogbo, the state Capital on Friday said he has notified the police in the State and the force Headquarters in Akure for appropriate action and investigation “As a politician, I believe and think this is one of those antics in politics by some politicians until I started noticing open confrontations being carried too far which the public, especially security agents, must be aware of. “I hereby seize this opportunity to intimate the press and public about the ugly incident/attack to our Campaign office and some previous physical attacks to my person and my entourage in the past two weeks.

He disclosed that the suspected thugs point black and straight to his face that his life is in danger and that they will continue to trail him to attack him and also disrupt all his campaign activities and events anywhere in Osun State

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...