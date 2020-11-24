News

EX REPS MEMBER, NICHOLAS UKACHUKWU, LOSES WIFE IN FATAL AUTO CRASH

Former member of House of Representatives between 1999 to 2003 and three times gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Prince Nicolas Ukachukwu, has lost his wife, Jewel Princess Nnenna Ukachukwu.

Close family sources confirmed that she died in the same accident that claimed the life of Amaka, wife of former Senate Leader, Ndoma-Egba and Chinyere Azike, a police officer along Ore-Benin expressway on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Before her untimely death, Mrs Nnenna Ukachukwu was a mother of five children, a lawyer, entrepreneur, an educator and the proprietress of British Nigerian Academy, Abuja as well as an avid scholar.

We gathered reliably that, Mrs. Ukachukwu and Mrs. Ndoma-Egba were travelling to Ondo State for a burial programme when their vehicle was rammed into by an over-speeding trailer.

Funeral arrangements for the deceased will be announced later by the family.

