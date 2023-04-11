Ex-RTEAN President, Eriyo Seeks Re-Election As NEC Approves Dissolution

The former National Executive President of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN), Comrade Osakpawan Eriyo has indicated interest to led the transportation body again if given the mandate.

Eriyo made newsmen in Benin a few days after the National Executive Committee, NEC in Abuja approved the dissolution of the body that if voted back he will ensure that all aggrieved members are carried along in the interest of peace, unity, and progress of the body.

Osakpamwan said, “First and foremost, let me thank my RTEAN members for supporting and standing with me to this very moment because it is not everyone that can spearhead the union’s affairs to this extent after four years.

“Now that our tenure has elapsed, everybody that has an interest is free to contest because it is not my father’s property, but with the leadership, I had brought to bear in the last four years my members are happy with me in building this union from the scratch to this height.

“I also want to appeal to my members to support me as I seek to go for a second term to consolidate on my first term successes. I am appealing to all my members to support me to move the association forward to make the union greater in the transportation industry and if elected again I will ensure that all aggrieved members are brought together to foster greater unity as one indivisible entity”

Meanwhile, members of the National Executive Council, (NEC), of the National Leadership of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN) had in Abuja approved the dissolution of the National Executive Committee of the body following the expiration of its tenure.

The dissolution which was presided over by the out-going Executive National President, Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo, Comrade Anere Afam Celestine, Deputy President (Operations), and National Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Kuku, had the endorsement of five delegates from each state of the federation.

The dissolution was contented in a letter signed by out-going Executive National President, Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo; Alhaji Ahmed Kuku, National treasurer, and Deputy National President, (Operation ) Comrade Anere Afam Celestine, which was

addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

The body also resolved and appointed Comrade Augustine Olajide Akhigbe as caretaker acting National President, Secretary, Comrade Anere Afam Celestine, Comrade Ahmed Kuku, Chika Odoenmna, and Hon Yau Abubakar Kajuru as members of the caretakers to oversee the activities of the association pending a new delegate conference to take place to elect new NEC members.

