Ex-scribe: We registered Ohanaeze legally under CAC

Following the recent registration of the name of pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the former Secretary-General of the group and elder statesman, Chief Nduka Eya, yesterday took a swipe at CAC for not carrying out due diligence on the issue.

He said Ohanaeze Ndigbo had already been registered during his time as secretary- general and late Prof. Ralph Uwechue as President General. It will be recalled that the CAC had withdrawn the certificate of registration issued to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, a new splinter group.

The commission said the conditions for the issuance of the certificate have not been fully fulfilled. Eya, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph in Enugu, expressed happiness that CAC realised its mistake and quickly withdrew the certificate of registration from the group, who he described as imposters. He said the fact that CAC registered the group again without the publication of mandatory 28-day public notice for objection shows the low level public service has sunk in Nigeria, stressing that had the Commission done that, many would have written to object to such double registration and save it from embarrassment. He said: “I was secretarygeneral of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for four years, 2008 or something to 2013 or something like that. We tried to lay the foundation, with the late Ambassador (Ralp) Uwechue as president general. “We had Ohanaeze registration, even at a time some people wanted to hijack it. CAC cannot give a certificate of registration to Ohanaeze without first of all publicizing it and people raising objections.” He described those trying to float a faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as spoilers, who are enemies of Ndigbo, alleging that they were being sponsored by unscrupulous politicians and political parties.

