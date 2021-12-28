Inside Abuja

Ex-Senate President blames desperate politicians, northern govs for insecurity

Ex-Senate President Ameh Ebute, has blamed “desperate politicians and power-seekers” for the security challenges facing the country. He also accused some northern governors of sponsoring the terror attacks in the North. The lawyer in his Christmas message yesterday noted that the desperate politicians were bent on destabilising the government for selfish reasons. This came days after the Department of State Services (DSS) alleged that some northern governors were sponsoring insecurity.

Ebute said the security problem had rendered many women and children more vulnerable than ever. He said: ”Our mothers, wives and children are kidnapped and raped in the most inhuman manner. I keep wailing every day. Nowhere in Nigeria today is safe for anyone. Our villages are assailed and communities deserted by the force of armed gangs sponsored by desperate politicians’ and power-seekers. The seriousness of the dilemma on our hands today shows how distant some people who gulp wines in secured places and laugh over it are from the realities.’

“My parents gave birth to me, nurtured and honed me under a peaceful Nigeria. Today as adults and elder statesmen of our beloved country, the legacy of mindlessly orchestrated and consuming insecurity is the treasure we are now supervising to bequeath to our children and generations of posterity for the sake of lust for power? ”My heart is weighed in sorrows.

That I look behind the scenes and discover that even some serving northern governors are the forces backing festering insecurities in the region. “What do we intend to gain from this ferocious wickedness of bloodletting of compatriots? Why are some governors acting scripts of patriots during the day, but wear the dangerous mask of bandits at nights? If our leaders turn to betray us in bloodshed, we should be worried as a nation.”

 

