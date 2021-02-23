Ex-service chiefs: You betrayed Nigerians, PDP tells Senate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the Senate of betraying Nigerians by clearing the former Service Chiefs for ambassadorial portfolios despite reports of crime against humanity committed under their command.

The party, however, said the clearance will not stop their investigation and possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity, noting that preliminary steps have already commenced by the ICC.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan regretted that the APC leadership in the Senate could choose to betray Nigerians by rushing to clear the accused ex-Service Chiefs in an attempt to grant them diplomatic immunity and shield them from investigation and prosecution for the alleged atrocities committed against Nigerians under their command.

“Though it is public knowledge that the current APC Senate leadership is a mere rubber stamp and contrivance being used to endorse atrocious policies and suppress the will of the people, but descending to the level of aiding and abetting crime against humanity by attempting to confer diplomatic immunity on the accused ex-commanders is, to say the least, despicable.

“It is indeed shameful that the APC leadership in the Senate could clear the ex-Service Chiefs, who the National Assembly had earlier indicted and requested for their sack over security failures and alleged compromises.

“Such reward of failure amounts to stabbing our nation in the back,” the party stated.

It warned the APC leadership in the Senate that such decision has painted the entire National Assembly in a bad light before Nigerians and the international community.

