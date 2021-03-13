Ex-Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, joins APC

Former Speaker of House of Representatives and in – law to Senator Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi State Governor, Dimeji Bankole, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bankole, who recently married the daughter of Bagudu, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), yesterday met with the Yobe State governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni in Abu Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Yobe State, Mamman Mohammed said in a statement that “Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, today hosted former Speaker House of Representatives, Oladimeji Bankole and Jigawa State Governor Alh. Abubakar Badaru. “The three leaders discussed on a wide range of political issues including the movement of the former Speaker and his supporters into the party. “It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun state is growing and widening. “It would be recalled that former Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who was also former Director General of PDP’s Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign organization recently joined the party.”
Related Articles
Katsina SSG: Northern govts must unite against banditry
The Secretary to the Government of Katsina State (SSG), Dr. Mustafa Mohammed Inuwa, yesterday called on the various governments in the North to unite against bandits and kidnappers in order to save the region. Hesaidhiscallcamefollowing persistent attacks on the people by bandits and the increasingspateof kidnappings, particularlyintheNorth-West region, despitethepresenceof the army, air force, police […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Petrol sells for N150 per litre
Premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol was yesterday sold for as high as N150 per litre in parts of Lagos, Kano and Ogun states. This, buoyed by panic buying, which resurfaced at filling stations, New Telegraph gathered, was as a result of about N5.32 per litre hike in the ex-depot price by the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to present supplementary budget for COVID-19 vaccines in March
The Federal Government says it would present a supplementary budget to the national assembly in March for the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination of frontline workers. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said this on Thursday, at the maiden edition of State House briefing held in Aso Rock Villa. On […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)