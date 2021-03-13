Ex-Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, joins APC

Former Speaker of House of Representatives and in – law to Senator Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi State Governor, Dimeji Bankole, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bankole, who recently married the daughter of Bagudu, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), yesterday met with the Yobe State governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni in Abu Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Yobe State, Mamman Mohammed said in a statement that “Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, today hosted former Speaker House of Representatives, Oladimeji Bankole and Jigawa State Governor Alh. Abubakar Badaru. “The three leaders discussed on a wide range of political issues including the movement of the former Speaker and his supporters into the party. “It is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun state is growing and widening. “It would be recalled that former Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who was also former Director General of PDP’s Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign organization recently joined the party.”

Like this: Like Loading...