Ex-Speaker, Dogara, dumps PDP, rejoins APC

APC: Mass defection awaits opposition party

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and rejoined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Dogora, who was the Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives on the platform of APC, in 2018 defected to the opposition PDP, but after two years, he has again defected back to the APC.

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who spoke to State House Correspondents yesterday, when he led the former Speaker to meet President Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said his mission to the Villa was in continuation of his efforts to rebuild the party. He said “We are here to see Mr. President and brief him on the developments.” Asked whether his company with Dogara would surprise many, he said: “They shouldn’t be surprised because the former Speaker is a member of the APC and he is because the reason he left the APC is no more there.” On whether Dogara had returned to the APC, he said: “Yeah, he’s back.”

Asked how the President reacted to the development, Buni said: “He welcomed him. He’s happy with the development. That’s what he’s looking for. We are rebuilding the party and these are the steps we are taking towards rebuilding the party.” On how far he intended to go to bring decampees back, the Yobe governor said He said: “Well, we are meeting all our aggrieved members particularly who have interest in coming back to the party. They should feel free to do so. We are assuring them and there is no crime in double assurance.” Meanwhile, APC in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, said: “The recent and unintelligible rants by the PDP is not unconnected to the impending mass defections set to hit the failed opposition party. “We are particularly gladdened by the return of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to the APC.”

