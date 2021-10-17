Ex-Speaker emerges Kwara PDP Chairman

Former Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Babatunde Mohammed, has emerged Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state following a consensus arrangement adopted by stakeholders at the party’s congress on Saturday.

The choice of consensus arrangement came as no surprise to insiders in the party, as it was gathered that key leaders of the party had worked underground for the outcome.

The arrangement, checks and investigation further revealed, became expedient given what is at stake in the party in 2023.

Aside from planning to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Kwara State in 2023, the consensus arrangement became expedient to keep the party united ahead of that election, adding that a united party at the home front is a necessary step in the right direction to win the presidency for former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Saraki said: “As soon as you leave this venue work should begin. The peaceful conduct of this Congress has confirmed to me that we are indeed ready to take back power in Kwara.”

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman of the party in the state said that he is not unaware of the task ahead, pointing out that he is ready to do what is necessary. “We will start work from the grassroots and work our way up.

We will use the next local government election to tell Kwara people that we are back,” he said.

