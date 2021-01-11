Ex-speaker to el-Rufai: Your battle for APC’s soul may impact your achievements

The immediate past Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Shagali, has warned that the battle of supremacy between ‘retrogressive forces’ in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State might adversely affect the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai. he former speaker, who was referring to the ongoing face-off between Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) and the current Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani, declared that the impasse was capable of undermining Elrufai’s achievements in the last six years.

Political friends and associates of the speaker and the senator had been enmeshed in a verbal warfare in recent times over who controls the structure of the APC, especially in Kaduna Central.

The duo were also said to be fighting over who would become the political godfather in the zone towards the 2023 general election.

However, addressing a press conference yesterday, Shagali advised the senator and the speaker to sheath their swords and work for the unity of the party in the state. According to the former speaker,

“As a serving member and immediate past speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, I have followed with deep concern the recent political developments in Kaduna State.

“Sadly, given the current signs, the picture is fraught with uncertainty, and the foundation so masterfully laid is now under threat, and about to be destroyed on the altar of some retrogressive forces who are purported loyalists of the governor, but are all well-armed with mischief.

“It is on this note that I appeal to the people of Kaduna State, especially members of the All Progressives Congress, to extend genuine solidarity to the governor and save our state from these retrogressive forces.

“We must come together, reason together and strive together to stand by the governor. These forces will not hold back; they are relentless in the wild pursuit of their agenda and can only be subdued by a strong force for a common good.” He also said: “There is no need for the senator and the speaker to quarrel over any issue at all.

