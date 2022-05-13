Ex-Special Adviser collects Oyo Assembly nomination form

Mr. Bolaji Tunji, ex-Special Adviser, Communications and Strategy to the late Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has picked up the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly nomination form. Tunji, who initially expressed his interest in contesting the House of Representatives election to represent Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire, said he decided to step down in the interest of the party. He said: “If sacrificing my ambition for a seat in the House of Representatives is a price I have to pay to pave the way for peace in the Oyo State APC, then it is a small price to pay.

“What matters is to come together as one and go into the 2023 election with an undivided house. That is the only way we can unseat the usurpers that have taken over in the state.” According to Tunji, who is contesting the Ogbomoso North State Constituency, the division in Oyo APC has shown o everyone that no one group can do it alone. He said: “We need each other; it is thus important for all peace-loving APC members to shift from the hard, unyielding stance that has polarised the party at the wards, local governments and the State levels.

