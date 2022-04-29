Sports

Ex-Sports Editor seeks N20m for Kidney

Posted on

A former sports editor Dipo Okubanjo, has made an appeal for help to raise N20 million for kidney transplant is currently battling for his life as he has been diagnosed with kidney disease that has left him in a dangerous health condition. At the time he fell ill, he was a media officer with Covenant University, Ota.

He had worked with many media houses, including The News/TEMPO/ PM NEWS, The Moment and The Union. Okubanjo, who is on weekly dialysis at the Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos, was diagnosed with renal failure last year, with the condition keeping him out of circulation since then. According to him, the doctors said he needs N20 million for a kidney transplant, a cost he is unable to afford.

“I first thought I had malaria and I went to my local clinic, where I was attended to without any significant improvement. I was asked to do a CT scan and it was based on the result of the scan that I was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) from where I was referred to the Gbagada General Hospital.

 

Our Reporters

