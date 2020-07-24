Ex-Sports Minister attacks NFF over funds

Former Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has questioned the Nigeria Football Federation NFF over paucity of funds. Speaking with journalists, the former Minister stated that the NFF would be better suited to explain why they suffer paucity of fund adding that every footballing activity is being well funded by FIFA, Nigerian government and private companies.

“Paucity of funds in the NFF can properly be explained by them, but I think federation has no good reason to suffer paucity of funds,” he said. He wondered why the NFF keeps saying it is broke adding : “Our footballing activities are being funded by four sources the federal government, FIFA , state governments and private companies “I wonder why the NFF keeps talking of lack of funds in NFF, throughout my tenure as a minister, every single activity of the NFF is always is always supported “The federal government funded everything completely, the NFF will present the budget that will include everything from the beginning to the end of the competition and these funds were released although sometimes they may be delayed.

“So every competition involving Nigeria is funded by the government, private companies and FIFA. The federal government has been diligently delivering on its responsibilities, FIFA as an international body has also been doing its part, our sponsors have also been very prompt and supportive, so I think NFF is in a better position to explain to us why they always have this problem of funds.”

