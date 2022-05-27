News

Ex-SSG emerges Sokoto PDP gov candidate

The erstwhile Sokoto State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Saidu Umandoma, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election. Umar polled 695 votes in the primary election supervised by Dr Tom Zakari from the party’s national headquarters. Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa, a former Commissioner for Environment emerged as Ubandoma’s running mate. Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Muhammad Dan Iya will contest the Sokoto East senatorial seat.

 

