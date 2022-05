Ex-SSG emerges Sokoto PDP gov candidate

As the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) prepares for the funeral of its late founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, the Lagos State government Sunday said that it is on red alert to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 in the state. The state government considers the funeral activities at SCOAN an important enough event to […]

The President- General of O h a n a e z e Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has frowned at an incendiary, unsubstantiated and provocative statement credited to leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, alleging that most violent acts against the northerners were being perpetrated by the Igbo. Apparently miffed, Nwodo […]

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Taraba State over the passing of the Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Musa-Ibi Kuvyo 11. Extolling the virtues of the late monarch, Kalu stressed that the deceased was a strong advocate […]

The erstwhile Sokoto State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Saidu Umandoma, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election. Umar polled 695 votes in the primary election supervised by Dr Tom Zakari from the party’s national headquarters. Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa, a former Commissioner for Environment emerged as Ubandoma’s running mate. Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Muhammad Dan Iya will contest the Sokoto East senatorial seat.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica