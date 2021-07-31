Ex-SSG feted by Kwara community

Former Secretary to the Kwara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Salman Adelodun Ibrahim, has been lauded for his immense contributions to the socioeconomic development of Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional ruler of Babanla, Oba Aliu Alabi Yusuf, gave the commendation while formally investing the former SSG as the Asiwaju of Babanla community at a colourful ceremony amid pomp and ceremony, adding that Adelodun was unanimously chosen by the Oba-In-Council and the entire community because of his sterling qualities.

The monarch has therefore admonished other well-meaning individuals in the community to take a cue from the title holder’s progressive qualities by contributing to the development of the community, while urging Adelodun not to be complacent in his good deeds.

He said: “While urging wellmeaning sons and daughters of our community to emulate Alhaji Ibrahim’s good deeds, I call on the recipient of today’s honour not to rest on his oars, but keep up with his excellent work.”

Also speaking, the Ag Chairman of Babanla Development Union, Prince Muritala Yusuf, said Ibrahim deserved the award, which was long overdue because of his unwavering commitment to the service of his community, adding that the honour would further spur other people in the community to render similar services to the community

