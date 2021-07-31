News

Ex-SSG feted by Kwara community

Posted on Author tephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Former Secretary to the Kwara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Salman Adelodun Ibrahim, has been lauded for his immense contributions to the socioeconomic development of Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

 

The traditional ruler of Babanla, Oba Aliu Alabi Yusuf, gave the commendation while formally investing the former SSG as the Asiwaju of Babanla community at a colourful ceremony amid pomp and ceremony, adding that Adelodun was unanimously chosen by the Oba-In-Council and the entire community because of his sterling qualities.

 

The monarch has therefore admonished other well-meaning individuals in the community to take a cue from the title holder’s progressive qualities by contributing to the development of the community, while urging Adelodun not to be complacent in his good deeds.

 

He said: “While urging wellmeaning sons and daughters of our community to emulate Alhaji Ibrahim’s good deeds, I call on the recipient of today’s honour not to rest on his oars, but keep up with his excellent work.”

 

Also speaking, the Ag Chairman of Babanla Development Union, Prince Muritala Yusuf, said Ibrahim deserved the award, which was long overdue because of his unwavering commitment to the service of his community, adding that the honour would further spur other people in the community to render similar services to the community

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CRR: CBN hits banks with N151.4bn debits

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Friday, debited the accounts of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country N151.4 billion for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, Sunday Telegraph has learnt.   Traders said that the CRR debits, coupled with banks’ payments for foreign exchange purchases, drained the market of liquidity, sending […]
News

Court orders Lagos Public Defender to take over Evans’ case

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court on Friday ordered the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender to take over the defence for alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans due to his inability to afford legal fees. During yesterday’s proceedings, the Lagos State Attorney- General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), informed the court […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria: A nation under siege

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye and Steve Uzoechi

As the level of insecurity occasioned by terrorism, kidnapping and attacks by herdsmen, continues to attract national outrage, prominent security experts, politicians and religious leaders have warned that without a quick intervention, the nation’s continual existence is threatened. Former Inspector-General of Police,   Chief Mike Okiro, one time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica