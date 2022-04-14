Ex-SSG to Ikpeazu: Speak up now on impeachment saga

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has been told to personally react to the impeachment plot against his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, over his intention to run for the office of governor in 2023, in order to douse the tension the allegation has generated. The immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Eme Okoro, made the call yesterday, saying the governor’s response through one of his aides exonerating him from the alleged impeachment plot was not convincing enough. He argued that the seriousness of the matter demanded that the governor address it himself. “The tension in the state makes it a little more mandatory for my governor to tell Abia people that he has no plans to impeach his Deputy.

