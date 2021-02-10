Sports Top Stories

Ex-Super Eagles, Yisa Shofoluwe, is dead

A former Super Eagles defender, Yisa Shofoluwe, is dead.
Popularly known as Dean of Defence, Shofoluwe died in the hospital on Tuesday night as funds were being raised for his treatment.
He was said to have died from complications related to coronavirus.
Shofoluwe held away in the right back position of the Super Eagles between 1983 and 1988, playing at the 1984 and 1988 African Nations Cups.
He was one time assistant coach of the Golden Eaglets and also assisted at Gateway FC of Abeokuta.
Shofoluwe was on admission at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, Lagos before his death.
He was 54.

