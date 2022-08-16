News

Ex-Trump lawyer, Giuliani, targeted in Georgia election probe

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer has revealed he is the target of a criminal inquiry in Georgia into alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 White House election results.

Ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is due to testify this week at court in Atlanta, dismissed the investigation as politically motivated, reports the BBC.

Giuliani led legal challenges to dispute the outcome of the election.

He also amplified Trump’s baseless claims about alleged voter fraud.

As the former president’s election lawyer in December 2020, Giuliani repeatedly made unfounded allegations about stolen ballots as he urged state lawmakers in Georgia not to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory.

On Monday, Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello told US media that prosecutors had informed their legal team that the former mayor was under investigation.

But Giuliani will refuse to answer any questions about Trump that might breach attorney-client privilege when he testifies in court on Wednesday, Costello said.

On a radio talk show in New York on Monday, Giuliani said Atlanta was one of “the most crooked cities in the country” and it was a “Democratic dictatorship”.

Biden, a Democrat, beat Trump, a Republican, by 12,670 votes in Georgia, according to audited results.

Fulton County, where the investigation is based, launched its criminal inquiry after a recording surfaced from a January 2021 phone call in which Trump was heard urging the state’s top election official, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to alter the outcome.

A prosecutor convened a grand jury in May to hear evidence. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said her investigation could result in racketeering or conspiracy charges.

But just because Giuliani has been asked to testify it does not mean that he or anyone else will be charged with a crime.

Ms Willis has said she is also considering calling Trump to testify before the grand jury.

On Monday, a federal judge rejected efforts by US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to avoid testifying to the Fulton County grand jury.

The inquiry is also looking into a “fake electors” plan, under which Georgia Republicans allegedly signed phony certificates declaring that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is himself under congressional investigation for his activities surrounding last year’s US Capitol riot and his attempts to challenge Biden’s election victory.

He is also being investigated under the Espionage Act after federal authorities said they found classified files in a raid last week of his Florida estate, according to a search warrant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Huawei SD-WAN recognized as Gartner Customers’ Choice for third straight year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Huawei has been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for a third straight year. Customers across a wide variety of industries, such as finance, manufacturing, and services, had by December 31, 2021, comprehensively reviewed WAN edge infrastructure products and solutions from multiple vendors in terms of […]
News

Anambra guber: Appeal Court upholds Andy Uba’s sacking as APC candidate

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja and Okey Maduforo, Awka

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, yesterday upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court setting aside the candidacy of Andy Uba as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6, 2021, Anambra State governorship election. The appellate court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Danlami Zenchi dismissed the appeals brought […]
News

NIPOST, FRSC seek partnership over digital addressing initiative

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have opened talks on a partnership that would lead to the adoption of NIPOST digital addressing initiative as a condition for the issuance of driver’s licence in the country. The partnership is also to ensure adequate use of other major services offered by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica