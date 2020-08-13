Ex-U.S. envoy to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, dies at 90

A former United States ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead. His wife, Arese Carrington, announcedthedeath inanemailtoyesterday, titled, “Press Release – Ambassador Walter C. Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.” She wrote: “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that Iannouncethepassingof my belovedhusband, WalterCarrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal. “He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90 years old on Tues-day, August 11th, 2020. “Further announcements will be made shortly. “Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle, friend and in-law.
