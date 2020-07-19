Ex-United keeper, Lindegaard, scores in Sweden

Is there a sight in football better than seeing a goalkeeper scoring in injury-time?

Former Manchester United keeper Anders Lindegaard did just that in the Swedish top flight for Helsingborg, reports the BBC.

Trailing 2-1 in injury time at Falkenbergs, the 36-year-old Danish stopper darted up the field to convert a corner with a perfect header and salvage a point for his side.

And it was an important goal which prevented his team from dropping to the bottom of the Allsvenskan table.

Lindegaard left United for West Brom after five years in 2015 and also had spells at Preston and Burnley.

The Swedish top-flight season, due to start in April, was postponed until June due to the coronavirus outbreak.

