Sports

Ex-United keeper, Lindegaard, scores in Sweden

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Is there a sight in football better than seeing a goalkeeper scoring in injury-time?
Former Manchester United keeper Anders Lindegaard did just that in the Swedish top flight for Helsingborg, reports the BBC.
Trailing 2-1 in injury time at Falkenbergs, the 36-year-old Danish stopper darted up the field to convert a corner with a perfect header and salvage a point for his side.
And it was an important goal which prevented his team from dropping to the bottom of the Allsvenskan table.
Lindegaard left United for West Brom after five years in 2015 and also had spells at Preston and Burnley.
The Swedish top-flight season, due to start in April, was postponed until June due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Newcastle target Iheanacho

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Ajibade Olusesan Super Eagle striker Kelechi Iheancho may switch from his English Premier League side Leicester City to another EPL outfit Newcastle if the Magpies are successful in their bid to lure the Nigeria international away from the King Power Stadium.   According to allnigeriasoccer. com, Newcastle United have set the wheels in motion to […]
Sports

Awoniyi returns to Liverpool

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former junior international, Taiwo Awoniyi, has returned to his parent club, Liverpool, after the conclusion of the German Bundesliga where he featured for Mainz 05 on loan from the English Premier League champions. According to the Mainz 05 sporting director, Rouven Schröder, Awoniyi has returned to Liverpool even though the club still has a realistic […]
Sports

Arthur set for Juve medical ahead of £72.5m Barca switch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arthur flew to Turin on Saturday night in order to undergo a medical with Juventus on Sunday ahead of a £72.5m switch from Barcelona. The midfielder will then fly back to Spain the same day and resume training with Barcelona ahead of their match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, reports Sky Sports. The Brazil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: