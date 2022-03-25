Ex-US Secretariat of State, Albright’ll be sorely missed-Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the late first female United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright “will be sorely missed”.Albright died on Wednesday aged 84. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President condoled with President Joe Biden, the Albright family, and the global diplomatic community over the development.

Recounting the memories of his meeting with the deceased in Washington in 2015, Buhari recalled the warmth and savvy of a woman who excelled in a turf hitherto considered the exclusive preserve of men. He said: “She helped shape and steer Western foreign policy after the Cold War. She will be sorely missed.” Buhari, who recalled the exploits of the woman who first served as US Ambassador to the UN under President Bill Clinton, and later as Secretary of State, said it

