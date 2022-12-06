Ex-USNTSB boss lauds air safety strides by AIB

The retired Managing Director of the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Mr. Dennis Jones, has lauded the giant strides of Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) for its tremendous role in the improvement of air safety in the country.

Jones in a letter he personally sent to Commissioner, AIB, Akin Olateru, and made available to New Telegraph, described the gains made by the AIB under Olateru’s leadership as extraordinary if not altogether unprecedented. He noted that the organisation had become a world-class and premiere accident investigation organisation worthy of global recognition for its contribution to aviation safety and as an exemplary model of being an enterprising government agency.

He further stated that he had been interacting with the AIB and all of its previous iterations since 2002 when the organisation was dubbed as AIPB during which he interfaced extensively with all the agency’s predecessors during that period some of which featured major catastrophic accidents.

His words: “As such, I can confidently say that the gains and strides made by AIB under your leadership have been extraordinary, if not altogether unprecedented and consequently the organisation has become a world-class and premiere accident investigation organisation worthy of global recognition for its contribution to aviation safety and as an exemplary model of being an enterprising government agency.”

The growth, expansion, and modernisation of the AIB, including the building structures, the launch of the training center, modernisation, compilation of competent and professional staff, connectivity to cyberspace through a prominent website combined with the admirable use of apps and social media along with interacting with the mainstream media, he admitted, had been fabulous.

The foreign assistance by AIB, he reiterated, provided in the acceptance and successful completion of a delegated investigation which he noted has not gone unnoticed internationally and marks a shining achievement.

“In your role as a leader and visionary, you have clearly distinguished yourself to be in the upper echelon of luminaries in the aviation safety community and beyond. You undoubtedly have demonstrated the character, skill sets, and acumen to achieve greatness, if such has not already occurred, in whatever future endeavors you choose. The Nigerian government and public have been well-served during your stellar tenure at the helm of AIB,” he noted

