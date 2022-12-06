Business

Ex-USNTSB boss lauds air safety strides by AIB

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The retired Managing Director of the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Mr. Dennis Jones, has lauded the giant strides of Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) for its tremendous role in the improvement of air safety in the country.

Jones in a letter he personally sent to Commissioner, AIB, Akin Olateru, and made available to New Telegraph, described the gains made by the AIB under Olateru’s leadership as extraordinary if not altogether unprecedented. He noted that the organisation had become a world-class and premiere accident investigation organisation worthy of global recognition for its contribution to aviation safety and as an exemplary model of being an enterprising government agency.

He further stated that he had been interacting with the AIB and all of its previous iterations since 2002 when the organisation was dubbed as AIPB during which he interfaced extensively with all the agency’s predecessors during that period some of which featured major catastrophic accidents.

His words: “As such, I can confidently say that the gains and strides made by AIB under your leadership have been extraordinary, if not altogether unprecedented and consequently the organisation has become a world-class and premiere accident investigation organisation worthy of global recognition for its contribution to aviation safety and as an exemplary model of being an enterprising government agency.”

The growth, expansion, and modernisation of the AIB, including the building structures, the launch of the training center, modernisation, compilation of competent and professional staff, connectivity to cyberspace through a prominent website combined with the admirable use of apps and social media along with interacting with the mainstream media, he admitted, had been fabulous.

The foreign assistance by AIB, he reiterated, provided in the acceptance and successful completion of a delegated investigation which he noted has not gone unnoticed internationally and marks a shining achievement.

“In your role as a leader and visionary, you have clearly distinguished yourself to be in the upper echelon of luminaries in the aviation safety community and beyond. You undoubtedly have demonstrated the character, skill sets, and acumen to achieve greatness, if such has not already occurred, in whatever future endeavors you choose. The Nigerian government and public have been well-served during your stellar tenure at the helm of AIB,” he noted

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AfDB seeks G7’s support for Africa’s emergency food production plan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The world must do more to tackle the increasing global food insecurity worsened by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, told a G7 ministerial conference at the weekend.   At the conference, which was held in Germany, governments, multilateral development banks, international and regional organisations, non-governmental organisations, […]
Business

Airtel Nigeria bags two awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been recognised for its efforts in storytelling and PR innovation at the 5th edition of the Lagos Public Relations and Industry Gala (LaPRIGA), a prominent communications industry event at the instance of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. The Corporate Communications department of Airtel […]
Business

Moody’s: Utilities, hospitals face high hacking risks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Around $22 trillion of global debt rated by Moody’s has a “high” or “very high” exposure to the risk of cyber attack, the ratings agency said in a report on Thursday, stating that hospitals and infrastructure including electricity, gas and water utilities, are at the greatest risk. Out of $80 trillion worth of debt across […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica