Ex-W’African leaders call for strengthening of democratic institutions

Former West African leaders on the platform of West African Elders Forum (WAEF) have called on political leaders on the continent to address security challenges in their countries and strengthen democratic institutions to enhance good governance and economic development in the sub-region.

The leaders, who spoke at a strategy meeting that was held in Abuja on Wednesday, said for democracy to thrive, it must yield basic public goods to its citizens. Chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and Convener of the forum, Goodluck Jonathan, in his opening speech, expressed concern over recurring military interventions in West Africa, adding that the forum is poised to actively engage key stakeholders to stem the tide of regression of democracy in the subregion. According to a statement by Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the former Nigerian President said: “The sustainability of democracy in West Africa is key to resolving many of our challenges.

I therefore appeal to all our leaders across our nations to make democracy work in the interest of all citizens. “This is why we need to continually advocate for the strengthening of our democratic institutions. Strong institutions are the pillars for the sustenance of our democracy and the development of our nations.” Jonathan also said that the forum was set up to complement the efforts of governments and international organisations in a bid to promote peace and good governance in the sub-region.

