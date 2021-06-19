Ex-WAFU president Ogufere gets chieftaincy title

Former Nigerian president of the then 16-nation West African Football Union, WAFU, Chief Jonathan Boytie Ogufere will on Saturday 19th June be installed as Okpako-Amua of Okirighwre Community in Amukpe District of Sapele Local Government of Okpe Kingdom in Delta State. The Okpe Kingdom is being ruled by His Royal Majesty, General Mujakperuo (rtd), a former ECOMOG Commander. Ogufere, a long-time sports administrator, was also a former board member of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA) and the president of the Association of Sports Veterans of Nigeria.

He founded the P&T Vasco Da Gama, Enugu, a football club when at its bloom, rivaled Enugu Rangers. Ogufere’s Amukpe District produced one of the most sensational performances of the Nigeria national football cup competition when their hurriedly assembled club just three months to the national finals beat all comers before losing in the semi finals to the eventual winners, Lagos Police. According to Chief Ogufere, his installation which comes up at the Community Hall 2 at Okirighwe Community Road in Sapele will be followed up by a reception later in the day and a thanksgiving service the next day at the Blessed Baptist Church.

