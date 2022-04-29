News

Ex-women leader faults Umahi’s endorsement of Ebonyi speaker

Posted on

A former Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Mrs. Beatrice Nkwuda, has faulted Governor Dave Umahi’s endorsement of Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru, for next year’s governorship election in the state The stategovernmenthas however maintained that the ‘popular decision’ has not closed up political space. Nkwuda had at a press briefing condemned the governor’s action saying he cannot impose Nwifuru on the people as the next governor of the state. She noted that the endorsement of Nwifuru if not reversed, will affect the chances of APC in the 2023 general election. “That pronouncement cumendorsementby thegov- ernor has ended up heating up the polity in Ebonyi State. All I know is that the 2023 generalelectionisaroundthecorner and people are making moves to show their interest and with that endorsement, he has closed political space for most people and women in particular are not happy because he had assured that he will allow people’s will to prevail in the choice of his successor”, she said.

 

Our Reporters

