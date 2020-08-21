News

Ex- workers battle NAHCo over N1bn terminal benefits, others

Ex-workers of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc have taken their battle to the court in a bid to get their over N1 billion severance benefits and termination of their appointment more than 15 years after the company was privatized.

The workers have engaged the services of human rights lawyer, Mr. Joe Nwokedi, to Press Home the demand for the payment of their terminal/ severance benefits. The group, numbering over 750 persons led by Mr. Funso Ojibanire- National Coordinator and Mr. Sanmi Alademomi-General Secretary, respectively, were former workers/ employees in the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Ltd (NAHCo) until the company was privatized in 2005, which occasioned the disengagement of their services from the company and untimely retirement from their work. Majority of the exworkers have put in 15 to 20 years in the company prior to the privatization, stating that they are entitled to huge remuneration as the payment for their terminal benefits.

They stated that they suffered severe setback when Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) allegedly shortchanged and eventually underpaid them after 15 years of long wait in anticipation of the payment of their terminal benefits which is legally and lawfully due to them as exworkers of NAHCo Ltd. The group equally alleged that there were several issues and questions to be cleared by PTAD with respect to their Terminal Benefits, such as information pertaining to the effective date of privatization of NAHCo Ltd, the method/ mode used in computing the amount paid to each ex-worker of NAHCo Ltd, a clarification on how the number of ex-workers number dropped from 986 persons to 783 after verification. Others include an unverified letter to Bureau of Public Enterprises (B.P.E) and the purpose of such letter, illegal deductions from ex-workers’ terminal benefits funds amongst numerous others.

