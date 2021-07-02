Ex-Yobe councilors appoint ex-COAS patron

The National Forum of ex- Councilors of Nigeria, Yobe Chapter, has appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Benin, rtd Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, as its patron. The Chairman of the chapter, Mr Abdulganiyu Mohammed, said this in a statement in Abuja. Mohammed said that Buratai, who was in Damaturu for a private visit had accepted the appointment. He said the honour was to appreciate the ex-chief of army staff for his contribution toward peace and development in the state while in service. Mohammed noted that the former army chief set up many strategic military units and institutions in the northeast which curb terrorist activities. He congratulated Buratai for his well-deserved appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Benin. Buratai commended members of the chapter for their continued commitment to peace and development in the state. He noted that as grassroots people, councilors have strategic roles to play in supporting federal and state governments toward fostering peace and security in the country.
