Ex-Zamfara commissioner debunks govt’s claim of missing N37bn

Former Zamfara State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu Idris, yesterday disputed claims by the state government about a missing N37 billion, which it said would be recovered from the immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari. The money in contention beingpaymentbytheFederal Government to the state as reimbursement for federal roadsconstructedinthestate. In a recorded audio made available to newsmen in Gusau, the state capital, the former commissioner dismissed the claim, saying that the former governor had, apart from the construction of 25-kilometre road in each of the 14 local government areas, reconstructed 14 federal government roads.

Idris further revealed that the then administration of Yari had requested the Federal Government to reimburse the state government the sum of N60 billion for the construction of the said 14 federal government roads in the state. “The Federal Government was owing 23 states, including Zamfara, the sum of about N500 billion as reimbursement upon which it explained that it had financial deficit therefore could not pay the monies at once.

“A committee was set up to review the funds; and the N60 billion claimed by Zamfara State government was reduced to N37 billion. The Federal Government further communicated that it would only issue promissory notes under which the payments would be observed after a period of three years

