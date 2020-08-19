Ex-Zamfara commissioner’s children, NSCDC officer, other abducted

Gunmen have kidnapped two children of the former Zamfara State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammad Bello Dankande Gamji. The assailants also abducted two others one of who is an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) guarding house. During the attack on the former commissioner’s Gamji hometown in the Bakura Local Government Area, the armed men also shot one person dead and wounded a woman. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Muhammad, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau, the state capital.

He said: “The report, which was received about 5am today (yesterday) indicated that about 4:30a.m., a large number of armed men invaded the house and kidnapped two of his children and two others, including an NSCDC officer on guard duty in the house.

“One person was shot dead while a woman was wounded in the process.” Muhammad added that the command had already deployed armed and plainclothes operatives who immediately embarked on search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims and apprehend the assailants for prosecution. He said: “The command further assures the former commissioner and indeed all the people of the state that it is doing everything possible to get the abductees back home as was done recently when six kidnapped victims including two district heads of Basasa and Ruwan Gizo in Talata Mafara and Bakura local government areas were rescued safely by the police.

“The command appeals to members of the public to avoid confronting gunmen during such invasion but to report the incident on time to the police or any security agency nearest to them for prompt action instead. “Normalcy has been restored in the area while the command will update members of the public on any development in this regard.”

Like this: Like Loading...