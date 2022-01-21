News

Ex-Zamfara gov, Yari can’t contest APC chairmanship – Shinkafi

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A leader of the Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi, has said that a former governor of the state, Abdullazizi Yari, cannot contest the national chairmanship of the APC since he refused to revalidate his membership of the party.

Shinkafi made his position known at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja, when he spoke with the media on his intention to run for the office. According to him, he is not in the race to stop Yari, insisting that Yari is not qualified to contest the position. Yari is one of those that have indicated their interest to contest the election. However, Shinkafi, former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said he entered the race to uphold the constitution and manifesto of the party. He said: “Abdulazeez Yari knows who I am. He was one of my best friends before he became governor and turned himself into a mini-god.”

 

Our Reporters

