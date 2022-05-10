Education

Exam Malpractice: Commission vows to deal with culprits, accomplices

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

In its effort to rid the school system of examination malpractice, the National Senior Secondary School Education Commission (NSSSEC) has vowed to deal decisively with schools, parents and guardians found to be aiding and abetting examination malpractices, especially at postbasic education level.

 

This was as the Commission added that the culprits and accomplices would be arrested and prosecuted within the ambit of the law to serve as deterrent to others.

 

The Pioneer Chairman of NSSSEC, Ambassador Nimota Nihinlola Akanbi, in a statement expressed worry over the rising cases of malpractice, particularly during the conduct of external examinations at secondary school level with active connivance of some parents.

 

She noted that the trend had lingered too long despite efforts by the Federal Government through the Minister of Educa-tion, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to nip the menace in the bud. She, therefore, warned that the Commission would not fold its arms and allow unscrupulous elements to have their way in their desperate bid to destroy the future of the children and nation’s education system.

 

Mrs. Akanbi, who said that it was saddening that some parents and their cohorts were unperturbed about the bleak future in the event that the unwholesome activities persist unabated, stressed that NSSSEC was established to standardise the education system at post-basic level as a gateway to tertiary education.

 

While urging stakeholders to help in stemming the tide of examination fraud for the sake of the future of the nation’s education, she, however, added: “Our Commission has been inundated with the rising cases of irregularities and high level of malpractices during external examinations at secondary school level.

 

This is a sad tale amid the efforts of the Federal Government through the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to nip it in the bud.” Mrs. Akanbi said: “It is even more saddening that some parents are aiding and abetting examination malpractice in the country.

 

But, they should be informed that henceforth it would no longer be business as usual for them. The rot that has eaten deep into the system of our education at post-basic level has to be curbed if the future of our children and education system is not to be destroyed.

 

“As a Commission under our leadership, we won’t fold our arms and allow unscrupulous elements to have their ways in their desperate bid to destroy the future of our children and education system of the country.

 

They should have it at the back of their minds that culprits and accomplices would not only be arrested, but would also face prosecution and get the prescribed punishment for their actions.”

 

