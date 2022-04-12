Education

Exam Malpractice: Kwara reads riot act to school principals

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Kwara State Government has reiterated that the state has zero tolerance for examination malpractice, warning school principals in the Junior and Senior Secondary Schools across the state to desist from encouraging examination malpractices in their respective schools or be ready to face the music.

 

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, who gave the warning during a meeting with the secondary school principals in Ilorin, lamented that despite repeated warnings by the state government on its zero tolerance for examination malpractices, some principals were still indicted by the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) for engaging in examination malpractice during the 2021  WASSCE.

 

She, therefore, warned that, henceforth, any erring principal culpable of involvement or abetting examination malpractice or any form of sharp practice in his or her school would be severely sanctioned.

 

Modibbo, however, commended the present administration for prompt payment of salary and implementation of promotion arrears of members of staff of the State Universal Basic Examination Board (SUBEB) and Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

 

Meanwhile, the Commissioner implored the teachers to continue to support the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq- led administration in its quest to provide qualitative education to the students.

 

Modibbo further charged principals of Junior Secondary Schools to submit on time, the list of registered students in their schools for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in order to enable the ministry to fix the date for the forthcoming examinations for the students.

 

Earlier, the President of Kwara State chapter of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Alhaji Umar Abdullahi, had lauded the state government for fulfilling its promise for payment of promotion arrears of the teachers.

 

He, however, reiterated the unalloyed support of the association to Governor Abdul- Razaq’s administration in its bid to take the education sector in the state to greater heights.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

