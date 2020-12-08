News

Exam Malpractice: NECO threatens to cancel candidates’ results, blacklist school

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

Following an allegation of examination malpractice at Fabian Kings and Queens International School, at Kabala West, Kaduna State, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has threatened to cancel the entire results of candidates, who sat for its Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the school.

 

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by NECO’s spokesman, Azeez Sani, yesterday in Abuja, the Council equally threatened to blacklist the school if the allegations were found to be true, stating that it has zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

 

According to the Council, its attention was drawn by a television station, Signature Television to some infrac      tions at one of the examination centres, Fabian Kings and Queens International School, Kabala West, Kaduna with Centre Number (0140721), during the just concluded 2020 SSCE (Internal).

 

The terse statement reads: “Based on the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, it swung swiftly into action by: flagging the centre, identifying and isolating all the candidates’ scripts for scrutiny.

 

 

“Following this action, the Council constituted an Administrative Committee to investigate the allegation in order to enable the Council take appropriate actions. “If found culpable, the entire results of the candidates will be cancelled; the school will be derecognized and those examination officials involved in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the Examination Malpractice Decree 33 of 1999

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

60th Anniversary: Nigeria is sick, says PANDEF

Posted on Author Ola James

A sociopolitical group, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), yesterday threw its weight behind the statement made last week by Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo on the need to pray for the survival of the nation, saying that the country was in distress. National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Ken Robinson, who spoke with New Telegraph, lamented […]
News

Rivers signs contracts for 330,000-cubic-metre potable water

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Rivers Government on Monday signed contracts for the rehabilitation and upgrading of water supply for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas respectively. The project is expected to upgrade 496 kilometres of pipes that will ensure the flow of 330,000 cubic metres of potable water daily upon completion. The project is also expected to […]
News Top Stories

Wike taunts Ganduje: I’m not dollar you can isolate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Oshiomhole made our task easy in Edo – Secondus his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and said any attempt at vote buying in the September 19 Edo State governorship election will fail. This is just as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said its campaign in the election has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: