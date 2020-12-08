Exam Malpractice: NECO threatens to cancel candidates’ results, blacklist school

Following an allegation of examination malpractice at Fabian Kings and Queens International School, at Kabala West, Kaduna State, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has threatened to cancel the entire results of candidates, who sat for its Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the school.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by NECO’s spokesman, Azeez Sani, yesterday in Abuja, the Council equally threatened to blacklist the school if the allegations were found to be true, stating that it has zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

According to the Council, its attention was drawn by a television station, Signature Television to some infrac tions at one of the examination centres, Fabian Kings and Queens International School, Kabala West, Kaduna with Centre Number (0140721), during the just concluded 2020 SSCE (Internal).

The terse statement reads: “Based on the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, it swung swiftly into action by: flagging the centre, identifying and isolating all the candidates’ scripts for scrutiny.

“Following this action, the Council constituted an Administrative Committee to investigate the allegation in order to enable the Council take appropriate actions. “If found culpable, the entire results of the candidates will be cancelled; the school will be derecognized and those examination officials involved in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the Examination Malpractice Decree 33 of 1999

