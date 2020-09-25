Exam malpractice: Police arrest, present 17 teachers

Seventeen teachers allegedly involved in examination malpractice during the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC), have been arrested by the Police.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who presented the suspects to journalists at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said some principals were among the culprits.

According to Mba, the feat was a product of “robust” collaboration between the examination body and the Police.

He noted that the said synergy was aimed at strengthening the integrity of the examination.

“In line with that new spirit of collaboration and partnership intended to help in stamping out all kinds of examination malpractices in the country, WAEC officials and leadership worked very hard with the Nigeria Police Force during the last August/September WAEC examination that was conducted across the country to fish out all persons that are perpetrating or aiding the perpetration of examination malpractices in any of its form within the country.

“It is in line with this new approach and partnership that we present to you today, a total of 17 suspects arrested from different parts of the country.

“Paradoxically the bulk of these suspects who are aiding the perpetration of these fraud and exam malpractices all happen to be persons who were employed, trained and paid to promote the educational system. I am talking of teachers. All of them are teachers.

“They are the ones that work as supervisors, invigilators or as the host teachers in the schools the exams are conducted,” Mba said.

He warned perpetrators of examination malpractice to have a rethink as, according to him, the Force has since developed intervention approaches that will facilitate the tracing, arrest and subsequent prosecution of offenders.

Earlier, representative of the Head, (National Office) of WAEC Nigeria and Registrar of Council, Mrs Omolemi Hassan, commended the police over the working relationship.

