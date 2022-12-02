Education

Examination Malpractices: Minister task examination agencies on ICT

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has urged Examination and Assessment Agencies in the country to build multi- dimensional approach to addressing the menace of examination malpractice, including the adoption of ICT in tackling the menace of examination malpractices.

Adamu, who made the call in Lagos State, while declaring open a one day National Sensitization Workshop on Malpractice in Nigeria jointly organised by the National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Assembly, said this had become necessary as Nigeria was under developed in tackling issues of examination malpractices.

Represented by the Registrar Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, he noted that weaponising of exams to candidates was an unfair assessment.

 

