Examine your level of commitment to God, Martins tasks Christians

The Archbishop Metropolitan Sea of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has enjoined Christians to weigh their level of commitment to the great commission of spreading the gospel.

Martins, while addressing the congregants at the Mother of Perpetual Help Feast celebration, confirmation and dedication of the multipurpose building of Archangels’ Parish, Satellite Town, Lagos, said though individuals have different callings, but what mattered most is that they use their positions to promote the gospel of God’s kingdom.

Martins stated: ‘‘Examine the level of commitment you have to the task God has given you, some of us God has called us individuals to be tools in bringing his good news to the ends of the earth.

‘The question today is; what is your commitment to the level of task God has given you? I think In fact I believe that God wants us to compare our commitment to at least three persons in the Bible.’’ He further asked Christians to judge their commitment level using Elisha, Jesus Christ and Mary as yardstick. ‘‘Let us compare ourselves to the level of commitment Elisha took on the task God gave to him.

Though we are human beings, let us compare ourselves to the level of commitment Jesus showed in his coming into the world…Let us look at the level of commitment which our mother Mary carried on her own task,’’ Martins stated.

In his response to journalists on insecurity and other issues, he viewed that the consistent attacks on churches indicate that governmentisnotlivinguptoits task as it ‘‘certainly needs to rejig thewholeprocess ofsecuringthe people all over the nation.’’

In addition, Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Achu, called on individuals to embrace the new covenant which he shared as ‘‘a new relation between God and his people mediated by Jesus Christ for all eternity. ’’

Vice Chairman Parish Pastoral Council (PPC), Mr. Patrick Ndubuaku, in his address admonished the congregation to embrace humility, total submission to God’s will, patience, perseverance, purity, ardent charity, service, intercession and other Christian virtues

