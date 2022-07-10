Faith

Examine your level of commitment to God, Martins tasks Christians

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comments Off on Examine your level of commitment to God, Martins tasks Christians

The Archbishop Metropolitan Sea of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has enjoined Christians to weigh their level of commitment to the great commission of spreading the gospel.

Martins, while addressing the congregants at the Mother of Perpetual Help Feast celebration, confirmation and dedication of the multipurpose building of Archangels’ Parish, Satellite Town, Lagos, said though individuals have different callings, but what mattered most is that they use their positions to promote the gospel of God’s kingdom.

Martins stated: ‘‘Examine the level of commitment you have to the task God has given you, some of us God has called us individuals to be tools in bringing his good news to the ends of the earth.

 

‘The question today is; what is your commitment to the level of task God has given you? I think In fact I believe that God wants us to compare our commitment to at least three persons in the Bible.’’ He further asked Christians to judge their commitment level using Elisha, Jesus Christ and Mary as yardstick. ‘‘Let us compare ourselves to the level of commitment Elisha took on the task God gave to him.

Though we are human beings, let us compare ourselves to the level of commitment Jesus showed in his coming into the world…Let us look at the level of commitment which our mother Mary carried on her own task,’’ Martins stated.

In his response to journalists on insecurity and other issues, he viewed that the consistent attacks on churches indicate that governmentisnotlivinguptoits task as it ‘‘certainly needs to rejig thewholeprocess ofsecuringthe people all over the nation.’’

In addition, Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Achu, called on individuals to embrace the new covenant which he shared as ‘‘a new relation between God and his people mediated by Jesus Christ for all eternity. ’’

Vice Chairman Parish Pastoral Council (PPC), Mr. Patrick Ndubuaku, in his address admonished the congregation to embrace humility, total submission to God’s will, patience, perseverance, purity, ardent charity, service, intercession and other Christian virtues

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Ighele’s daughter glorious wedding in Texas

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

It was a glorious day in Texas, USA, when Oghogho Ighele, daughter of Bishop Charles Ighele of the Holy Spirit Mission, walked down the aisle with her heart throb, Jonathan Modeste, a USA oil and gas worker, to seal their matrimonial bond.   The weeding took place in a 15 acre ultra natural and modern […]
Faith

25 Onitsha Correctional Centre inmates now born again

Posted on Author Onah Onah Onitsha

The Anglican Bishop of Niger, Dr. Owen Nwokolo has called on the inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Onitsha, Anambra State to use the period of their incarceration in the centre for sober reflection on their lives. Bishop Nwokolo, gave the advice when he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation on 25 inmates of the Correctional […]
Faith

Martins makes case for spiritual wellness

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Amidst the hustle and bustle associated with a city like Lagos, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on Christians to create time to be alone with God.   Martins, who made the call in his homily at the blessing and commissioning of the Lumen Christi TV Retreat and Media […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica