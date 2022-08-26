Examining impact of PIA on oil communities

The Struggle

Whatsoever they got has been as a result of struggle and agitation right

from the time of AMPADEC to the time of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to youth agitation called militancy which followed the Kaiama Declaration and culminated in the granting of amnesty.

All these are because of crude oil which was discovered in the Niger Delta region in commercial quantity in 1956 but instead of the oil becoming a source of blessing, it seemingly turned out to be a ‘curse’.

But for their resilience, they would have been washed off the surface of the earth because of the environmental hazards associated with oil exploration and exploitation.

From the year that crude oil was discovered in a commercial quantity in Ogbia local government in the current Bayelsa state, it has not been easy for the people of this region even as Shell Petroleum Company which first explored the land for crude oil got almost everything on a platter of gold because the people were naïve according to history and didn’t know the importance of crude oil and the painful price they would have to pay for it in the long run.

History had it that all they got was just a bottle of hot drink and a miserable amount of money.

Nevertheless, the Oloibiri oil well one located in Otuabagi community, today lies dry and desolate.

PIA’s stringent conditions

The region has been coping with their many challenges and struggling to thrive all these while before the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIA) which hung on the turf for almost 20 years.

In August 2021, the PIA was signed into law by president Muhammadu Buhari. Some funds were also said to be apportioned to the host communities that bear the pains of oil exploration and exploitation.

This fund is called host communities development trust fund under Section 234 of the Act which is supposed to be 3% which means that each settler through the operator is required to make an annual contribution of 3% of its actual operating expenditure of the preceding year in the upstream petroleum operation affecting the community for which the applicable host community’s development trust fund was established.

But the Act protects petroleum operators and activities by stating that where any form of vandalism or any civil unrest which may cause damage to any petroleum infrastructure in a host community is found, such community will forfeit its entitlement to the extent of cost to repair the damage or the damage that occurred as a result of the disruption of the activities of the operators.

The conditions said that the host communities should make sure that nothing happens to the oil facilities around each host community or they will forfeit whatever fund that should have come to them. Hence, the conditions according to the PIA are very stringent and seemingly tough on these host communities.

Disagreements

That of course did not go down well with the host communities, for which reason a group gathered recently in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital to review the Act and think of a way forward.

Known as Nigeria Resource Justice Conference with the theme “The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021) Matters Arising for Communities in Extraction Sites”, powered by social action in conjunction with BANGOF.

The conference brought together stakeholders in the affected communities including legal practitioners, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), community representatives, while the keynote presenter was the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers’ Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama kingdom.

Divergent views

At the conference, Dakolo had advised the host communities in the Niger Delta region to first of all kick against the portion of the PIA which stipulates that any oil disruption that takes place in their domain will be counted for them as loss from the 3% yearly funds that will come to them from the oil companies operating in their domain.

King Dakolo argued that as such, the PIA appears not to have been contrived to help the people of the Niger Delta region, but instead, to impoverish the people the more thereby leaving them more dependent and helpless.

He carpeted the petroleum industry act describing it as being very obnoxious in respect to the welfare of the oil bearing communities and the environment maintaining that the law said that the community will not get their 3% funds if there is any form of obstruction against oil production in any community forgetting that anybody even the oil company can cause the obstruction.

He stated, “The community people must put their right foot forward and put in their best anytime. They must not work against one another because what is coming at us is serious. If we are not careful, we go into extinction or into slavery because this law holds nothing good for us, as far as the welfare of our communities is concerned.

Problems encountered

“So the only way forward is for us to unite, interrogate it and see the best that could be made out of it. Community people must be mindful of the new realities on ground as far as this Act is concerned. The PIA says that communities from where oil and gas is extracted will get 3 percent royalty every year, but they will only get that when there is no outage and no disturbance to the oil industry and what we have known is that even the oil companies can sabotage their own equipment and operations. People can come from another country into the Niger Delta to sabotage us.

“It is completely stupid for the act to have said that the only way that the people of the Niger Delta could get benefit is when there is no disturbance whatsoever. So what they are saying is what the JTF with trained military security personnel that has operated here for 24 years are not able to do, is what they want me and other citizens of the Niger Delta to do? How callous can it be? How caustic can a law ever be?

“Even those who are supposed to have helped in escalating these stories, those who are representing us at the National Assembly, those working as members of the fourth estate of the realm have not been as loud as they should be because the duty of those representing us is to ensure that the best is done at every time but when these stakeholders go to sleep or get captured by the oil industry then what you have is a PIA that is nonsensical as far as our community interest is concerned.

“It is dangerous as far as the environment is concerned. I wish that this was actually done earlier. Note that PIB started close to 20 years ago and people were talking about it because it was favourable to the communities, then they tinkered it and eventually passed a piece of junk as law. What we are doing now is to ensure that the world hears that there is another obnoxious law that is against our people. A law that will not help the people and clearly dangerous to the environment and will never help them.”

Law remains sacrosant

Also speaking at the conference, the chairman of the occasion, Justice Simon Amaduobogha, said that as a jurist, the law as currently passed does not help the environment.

He added “It has not addressed the issues that can bring solutions to the environmental concerns that have been expressed over time by communities.

Prince Edebeuo, Senior Programme Officer, Social Action, also said that the law is grossly inadequate and tends to criminalize the host community.

He said, “It tends to tie our hands. We need to find a way to take this law back to the National Assembly for a proper law that does not criminalize the communities. For instance, the law says that the communities will be responsible for the security and safety of their facilities and the question is, does ordinary communities in Nigeria have that power over security architecture?

“Already you know how difficult security issues in Nigeria are when it is under the federal government. How come, this law has special interest in communities by giving them that huge responsibility which is not possible for communities to handle.

“The environment has been badly polluted, bringing up this kind of law that will tie our hands is unacceptable. First, let us look at the issue of the Niger Delta. This is an issue of deprivation. You have a resource. This resource is sited behind you and it has to do with your livelihood and your land. You, as a person don’t have access to these resources and to your land. And that further leaves us impoverished.

“The oil bunkering they talk about, did it start with the communities? The answer is no. What has sustained it till now is the Nigerian involvement in it. The men in uniform are the ones that are behind the successful carrying out of ‘kpo fire’ otherwise it would have been taken care of.

How can anyone now come and mention communities. Are the ordinary community people more powerful than the Nigerian Army, Navy, Airforce, Police?”, he queried.

Way forward

Also, Constance Meju the moderator of the panel of discussion said:“We should all know that we owe a duty to our people. We need to educate ourselves on PIA. Oil is going and if we don’t do anything useful with what is here now, it is going to be difficult.

“Also we need to tell the federal government that you can’t keep the burden on us to take care of your facilities when we are seeing that even the federal government cannot take care of Nigeria. For us, let us know that we owe it as a duty to do good service to our people.

“Let us impress on the federal government to see that we receive the best practice which is obtained in the oil industry because. Our representation must not keep dwindling, this is the bed of the wealth of the nation. We should have representation on issues around oil. We need to have more voices than what we have now”, she stressed.

Also one of the panelists Tijah Bolton said: “Over the years, oil and gas have been extracted from the Niger Delta the region has remained the worst for it.

He continued: “When you look at social indices, our people are poor. Poverty, maternal mortality, child mortality, the state of public infrastructure in our region is deplorable. That is a region that has a peculiar ecology and a fragile ecosystem. And given that, it is important that any engagement should be done in a delicate manner that recognizes that fragility.

“Unfortunately the oil and gas establishment is fixated on profit.

That has been the paradigm for the last 65 years and the Nigerian state has been in tandem with this agenda. And that is why we have the joint venture partnership over the years which has furthered the exportation of the resources of this region.

“The communities have a big role to play although when we point one finger to the communities, the remaining four point back to the oil and gas companies. ‘Kpo fire’ started as a community remediation plan. When there are oil spills, they go to the government, the government regulators are not intervening. The oil companies will deny and insist they are not responsible. The communities will be left to find their own traditional way of cleaning up the spills.

“They started experimenting and they find out that they could refine it and that is how ‘kpo fire’ started in the Niger Delta. The point is that considering the environmental degradation cursed by crude oil theft, the communities are contributing just a very negligible percent to that. The people who have the technology to break an oil pipeline are not within the wherewithal of the communities.

“It takes a criminal cartel with military back up to make these things happen. We have the JTF. They have been in the region for more than fifteen to twenty years, so if we are saying that there is a joint task force dealing with these issues, why are they not catching those doing those things? It is simply because there is military complicity.

“You can see that there is a huge agenda by some political elites in the country to keep an eye on a section of the country while they personally appropriate all the resources into their private pockets.

“We see a PIA that stops giving autonomy to the host communities. It actually erodes civic space to the host communities. You are saying that communities should not cry when they are in pain. Communities that are hugely pained cannot be quiet. They need to express their grievances.

“The PIA takes the power of decision making from the communities to the oil and gas companies. The PIA opens another frontier for struggle and agitations.

“The issue of divestment will not also work. This whole oil thing is a global issue. There is going to be a kind of sanctions. We should have ecological crimes so that any company that messes up should pay for it and at the international level, there should be a way to hold them accountable for their crimes.

Philip Godfrey from Otuasegha, host community in Ogbia local government a participant in his contribution said that PIA was a calculative attempt by the oils companies and federal government to eliminate the whole Niger Delta people.

He said, “You can’t tell me as detrimental as the oil exploration activities are, the federal government is just assenting to an Act that does not give the community an opportunity to defend themselves.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...