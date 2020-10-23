Examining plight of girl-child in inter-faith marriage

That the Nigerian girl-child is the most vulnerable is perhaps a stale story. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE looks at the plight of the girl-child especially in early and inter-religious marriage on the occasion of the 2020 International Day of the Girl- Child held on October 11.

For the United Nations, every October 11 is dedicated to the International Day of the Girl-Child. The day focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

In most developing countries, Nigeria inclusive, the girl-child has many challenges on her path which includes cases of rape, unwanted pregnancies, gender inequality, discrimination, early marriage, molestation, domestic violence, diseases, and abduction, among others. But on the positive side, the girl-child is imbued with multitalented abilities, potentials and strength to be best in any given endeavour.

To commemorate the 2020 edition of the day in Nigeria, a a not-for-profit organization, Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), which has consultative status at the United Nations (UN) organised a roundtable at Eko Hotel, Lagos with the theme, “My Voice, Our Equal Future”.

The occasion was used to commemorate 25 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the global agenda for advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls, everywhere.

At the World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – and it still serves as the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls.

The Beijing Declaration is the first to specifically call out girls’ rights. On December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

Using the occasion to focus on the challenges women and girls face in early and inter-religion marriage in Nigeria, the roundtable identified the social attitudes and reactions that are hampering against the wellbeing of the girl-child in the country.

Speaking at the event, the president of the Center for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, recounted a case in point he closely monitored in northern Nigeria around 2001, stating that the danger of inter-religion marriage on the girl-child is still existing and prominent in parts of the country.

Aduwo narrated how a Christian girl, Rakiya, 20 years, from Kano State had her rights trampled upon after her father, who got converted to Islam, insisted that she must turn to a Muslim.

He said, “On two occasions Rakiya, along with her sister Dije, 19, fled from their father’s home to the house of a Christian aunt, only returning on the agreement that they would not be forced to become Muslims.

“In September 2001, both girls were summoned to meet Muslim authorities and were given the option of choosing Muslim husbands for themselves or being given in marriage to Muslims.

“They refused and were moved to Kano, but later fled again to their aunt’s house. Their father accused his Christian nephew and the church catechist of being responsible for his daughters’ disappearance and the two men were arrested and charged with abduction.

The parish priest, Rev Isayaku Idi Kano and Canon Musa Haruna were charged with the same offence and all four were held in police custody for four days at the end of March 2002. Their case has gone to the High Court but the cost of legal representation to the church runs into millions of naira.”

The CCDI boss said the organisation’s findings show that the girls were returned to their father, during which time Dije escaped, adding, however, that Rakiya was forced to marry a Muslim and was allegedly assaulted.

While stating that the plight of the two sisters is not an isolated one, Aduwo also made reference to the case of one BabatundeAbdulahi that happened in 2016, describing it as a horrible experience.

According to him, Abdullahi was from a Muslim home but got married to a Christian, Olubukola Anthonia, and reportedly got converted to his wife’s religion.

He narrated how when the couple gave birth to their son and Babatunde’s father, Alhaji Saka Abdullahi, a cleric, who had insisted that his son and wife must embrace his religion, invaded the naming ceremony of his grandson with some of his colleague clerics and singlehandedly christened the new bundle of joy Mofiyinfoluwa Sultan.

Aduwo continues, “Miffed by what his father did, Babatunde, who is the only son of his parent’s 12 children, decided not to invite his father when they gave birth to other two girls and they christened them but the father was not comfortable with that when he knew years later that they had two girls.

“To humiliate and stamp his authority, he told his daughter-in-law to come along with the children to the village for gender mutilation which the sister-in-law and his son vehemently opposed.

“By our findings, on two occasions, Abdullahi came with others to take away Sultan, his grandson to the village to enroll him in Arabic school but he could not gain access to Babatunde’s house.

“Of course, he repeatedly urged his son to divorce his wife and return to his religion of birth or he would disown him. He believed his daughter-in-law was responsible for his son’s conversion to Christianity, especially when there are reports that his wife, Babatunde’s mother, divorced Alhaji Abdullahi, and embraced Christianity.”

While noting that his organization cannot at the moment locate the current residence of Mr. BabatundeAbdullahi, he said they got report we were told he sold his property in Lagos and went under with his family to avoid incessant attack of his father.

For Aduwo and CCCI, these are some of the sad tales of inter-religion and early marriages in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the roundtable, Dr. Gbeminiyi Onabanjo, who joined the parley via Zoom platform, corroborated the stance of Aduwo, urging development partners and the United Nations to take a stand against barbaric behaviours from some fundamentalists when it comes to inter-religious marriage.

The Rights Monitoring Group and Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity team said it also discovered widespread suppression and violations of religious freedoms in some states in Nigeria.

“For example, the only Christian burial ground in the state capital, Minna, is full to overflowing, and gravesites are now being doubled up. However, Christians are denied land for a new burial site. Moreover, churches are often denied lands for building new facilities, and permission for improving existing structures.

“Further research uncovered evidence of orchestrated attacks on Christian settlements around Plateau State. These usually involve gangs of 300 to 600 well-armed Islamic extremists, some from Niger and Chad, who embark on a spree of killing, looting and burning. Nigeria has seen an increase in interreligious violence since the northern states began to call for full Shari’ah Law in 1999. It is normally the poor and female who are worst affected by Shari’ah Law punishments as demonstrated by the case of Muslim Amina Lawal. She was sentenced to death for adultery in Katsina State and was due to be stoned to death many years ago,” he said.

Aduwo, who is a Permanent Representative of CCDI to United Nations said: “The spread of Shari’ah Law in northern Nigeria has terrible human consequences for all, but particularly for those who are not Muslim. The forcible marriage and rape of Rakiya and the fear of her sister in hiding are due to a religious law being implemented on those over whom it should have no legal jurisdiction. Likewise, the story of BabatundeAbdulahi who and his family were living in fear for years.

“We call on the Nigerian government to uphold the country’s constitution and to prevent more injustice and inter-religious tension from spreading.”

Other participants at the parley include UNDP consultant, Dr. Uwanwe Oritsejafor; Mrs Amina Mumini (CCDI); Director, Rights Monitoring Group, Pastor Olufemi Ibidapo, among others.

