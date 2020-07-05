Except the Lord builds the house

T

he situation in the world today brought about by this novel but ravaging coronavirus disease also known as Covid 19 is worrisome. It is now the world is witnessing the economic effects of lockdown of factories, market places, land and air travels. Despite all efforts being made by various world government leaders, World Health Organization, WHO, through the health institutions in different countries yet the number of cases of infected persons and deaths continue to rise by leaps and bound on daily basis. The world needs God’s intervention urgently.

The Bible says in Psalm 127:1-2 “Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain. It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep.”

As at now the solution to this health challenge is yet to be found. Though testing of the vaccine is currently going on is United States of America but we need Divine intervention for the control of the spread of the disease and to bring the world economy on the path of full recovery. Strategic thinking, technological expertise may not help us now but only God. He has the power to stop the spread of the disease and get the economy back to its feet in a twinkle of an eye but we need to call on him for this intervention.

The Bible says in 2nd Chronicles 7:14,“ If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” God expect people to call on him in time of needs like the present situation. It is unfortunate many world leaders do not know God; there are countries today including Nigeria where churches are burnt and Christian communities attacked and in many cases their land taken and government looks the other way. There are countries where preaching of the gospel is outlawed and anybody preaching Christ is regarded an offender and serious punishment including imprisonment meted out to the person.

God has power to do all things including the healing of all kinds of sicknesses and diseases but at the outbreak of the coronavirus, church congregational worships were suspended on the orders of various national governments including Nigeria. The corporate prayers of the church are capable of stopping the spread of this virus. Unfortunately the church is denied of praying together. In Nigeria, the government raised the hope of the Christians few weeks ago about reopening of congregational worships and dashed it to the board.

We have offended God in many ways hence there is urgent need for the repentance of both the leaders and the led. It is when the people do the will of God his intervention will come. In Matthew 6:33, the Bible says, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

We need to seek the face of God for two reasons; God’s intervention to stop the spread of the coronavirus and the death of millions of human lives it is causing and the revamping of the economy to make life easier this time for people. As for the Christians, more fervent prayers are needed to unban congregational worship. When the hand of God moves in favour of the reopening of church services there is nothing human being will do to stop it. If God be with us nobody can be against us. He has the key to the solution of all human problems and at his own due time his intervention will come for the benefit of his people.

Like this: Like Loading...