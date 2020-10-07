Excess folic acid in pregnancy can harm foetus’ brain development

Researchers at the University of California (U.C.) Davis MIND Institute in the United States (U.S.) have said that high amounts of folic acid during pregnancy harmed the brain development of embryos.

According to findings of their study published in ‘Cerebral Cortex,’ more investigation was needed about the best recommended dosage for pregnant women. Folic acid (the synthetic form of vitamin B9, or folate) supplementation is widely recommended for women of child-bearing age; it is also prescribed for pregnant women, the ‘Science Daily’ reported. It has been shown to substantially reduce the risk of neural tube defects, such as spina bifida, in children.

Research, including studies at the MIND Institute, has also shown that prenatal vitamins that included folic acid had a protective effect against the development of autism and other disorders.

A corresponding author of the study, Ralph Green and professor of pathology and medicine said: “We believe there’s a Goldilocks effect with folic acid. Too little is not good, too much is not good; you have to get it just right.”

On his part, an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Konstantinos Zarbalis, who is also a corresponding author of the research, said: “It makes a marked difference in brain structure if you take very high amounts of folic acid.” Paradoxically, changes in the brain due to too much folic acid mimicked those associated with a deficiency of folic acid.

“This, to me, was an even more important insight,” said Zarbalis, who is also on the UC Davis MIND Institute faculty. He noted that in humans, research shows that impaired folate uptake into the brain can cause cerebral folate deficiency, a syndrome that was often associated with the development of autism.

“Addition of folic acid to the diet was a good thing, and I’ve supported fortification, but there is a ‘best amount’ of folic acid, and some people may be getting more than is optimal,” said Green

