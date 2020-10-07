News

Excess folic acid in pregnancy can harm foetus’ brain development

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

 

Researchers at the University of California (U.C.) Davis MIND Institute in the United States (U.S.) have said that high amounts of folic acid during pregnancy harmed the brain development of embryos.

 

According to findings of their study published in ‘Cerebral Cortex,’ more investigation was needed about the best recommended dosage for pregnant women. Folic acid (the synthetic form of vitamin B9, or folate) supplementation is widely recommended for women of child-bearing age; it is also prescribed for pregnant women, the ‘Science Daily’ reported. It has been shown to substantially reduce the risk of neural tube defects, such as spina bifida,  in children.

 

Research, including studies at the MIND Institute, has also shown that prenatal vitamins that included folic acid had a protective effect against the development of autism and other disorders.

A corresponding author of the study, Ralph Green and professor of pathology and medicine said: “We believe there’s a Goldilocks effect with folic acid. Too little is not good, too much is not good; you have to get it just right.”

 

On his part, an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Konstantinos Zarbalis, who is also a corresponding author of the research, said: “It makes a marked difference in brain structure if you take very high amounts of folic acid.” Paradoxically, changes  in the brain due to too much folic acid mimicked those associated with a deficiency of folic acid.

 

“This, to me, was an even more important insight,” said Zarbalis, who is also on the UC Davis MIND Institute faculty. He noted that in humans, research shows that impaired folate uptake into the brain can cause cerebral folate deficiency, a syndrome that was often associated with the development of autism.

“Addition of folic acid to the diet was a good thing, and I’ve supported fortification, but there is a ‘best amount’ of folic acid, and some people may be getting more than is optimal,” said Green

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

‘We’re faced with security challenges, but bandits didn’t attack train’

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Kaduna State government has denied reports and speculations that gunmen suspected to be bandits shot at the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday. The government said even though the state was presently faced with security challenges, bandits did not attack the train at Rijana in Chikun Local Government Area of the state as being peddled […]
News

Ebonyi: Egwu, two other senators, Rep member shun PDP congress

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya   ABAKALIKI

*Umahi: ‘There should be no tension in my state’ The three senators from Ebonyi State at the National Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and a House of Reps member also elected on the platform, on Sunday shunned the state congress of the party in which new leaders of the party […]
News

DNC 2020: Biden depicts election as battle of light, darkness

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden said US President Donald Trump has “cloaked America in darkness for much too long”, as he accepted the Democratic White House nomination. The former US vice-president said his rival has unleashed “too much anger, too much fear, too much division”. Biden’s impassioned speech was the capstone of a political career spanning nearly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: