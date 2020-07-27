Excess weight in toddlers can set stage for heart disease

Researchers in Australia said overweight and obese children may show signs of cardiovascular disease risk even before age 11.

These were the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘Pediatrics’. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a general term for conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels. It’s usually associated with a build-up of fatty deposits inside the arteries (atherosclerosis) and an increased risk of blood clots.

The scientists measured body mass index (BMI) in 1,811 children every two years between ages two and 11 and thereafter calculated their metabolic syndrome risk scores. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that occur together, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes

. These conditions include increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels. Having just one of these conditions doesn’t mean one has metabolic syndrome. But it does mean the person has a greater risk of serious disease.

For this study, the store calculated risk for cardiovascular disease is based on the presence of four factors: high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels (insulin resistance), high triglyceride levels and low levels of HDL (“good cholesterol”).

The team found that BMI was relatively stable over time in most children. However, the ‘New York Times’ reported that higher BMI was associated with higher metabolic risk scores, and the association became stronger with age. A BMI between 18.5 and 25 kg/m² indicates a normal weight. A BMI of less than 18.5 kg/m² is considered underweight. A BMI between 25 kg/m² and 29.9 kg/m² is considered overweight. A BMI of 30 kg/m² or higher is considered obese. According to the ‘New York Times,’ higher BMI in two-and -three-year-olds predicted higher metabolic risk scores at age 11 to 12.

By age six to seven, obesity was also associated with thickened arterial walls and greater arterial stiffness, which can be precursors of vascular disease. Study lead author, Kate Lycett said, “Children who are obese in childhood track into obese adolescents and adults.” Lycett, who is a child health researcher at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne,

Australia, said, “As a parent, it’s really difficult, but turning it around early in life would prevent later cardiovascular disease. “We’ve made very successful efforts to control heart disease,” she continued, “but when you have children who are obese throughout life, we’re really at risk that a lot of that good work can be undone.”

