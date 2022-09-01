News

Excessive blue light from gadgets could accelerate ageing –Study

A new study in fruit flies has suggested that basic human cellular functions could be impacted by the blue light emitted from screen devices. The results of the study are published in ‘Frontiers in Ageing’. Senior author of this study Dr. Jadwiga Giebultowicz said, “Excessive exposure to blue light from everyday devices, such as TVs, laptops, and phones, may have detrimental effects on a wide range of cells in our body, from skin and fat cells, to sensory neurons.” Giebultowicz is a professor at the Department of Integrative Biology at Oregon State University in the United States (U.S).

“We are the first to show that the levels of specific metabolites— chemicals that are essential for cells to function correctly—are altered in fruit flies exposed to blue light.” “Our study suggests that avoidance of excessive blue light exposure may be a good anti-ageing strategy,” advised Giebultowicz.

“LEDs have become the main illumination in display screens such as phones, desktops and TVs, as well as ambient lighting, so humans in advanced societies are exposed to blue light through LED lighting during most of their waking hours. The signaling chemicals in the cells of flies and humans are the same, so the there is potential for negative effects of blue light on humans,” explains Giebultowicz.

 

