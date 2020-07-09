Exchange issues DFN on 13 firms

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has issued Deficiency Filing Notice (DFN) to 13 quoted firms who failed in filing their financials as at when due. The defaulting companies include, Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, DN Tyre & Rubber Plc , FTN Cocoa Processors Plc,. Goldlink Insurance Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc and Medview Airline Plc 8. Resort Savings & Loans Plc, Others include Staco Insurance Plc, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc , UNIC Diversified Holdings Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc and Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc.

The exchange in a statement signed by Godstime Iwenekhai , Head, Listings Regulation Department, NSE, informed the general public that the companies listed had failed to comply with the directive to issue a press release as set forth in the DFN issued to them.

“The listed companies’ Unaudited Financial Statement (UFS) became due on 29 June 29, 2020, being the extended due date as granted by the exchange. By virtue of non-filing of the UFS by the due date, the companies have violated Rule 1.1.2, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of the exchange, which provides that “every Issuer shall file its unaudited quarterly accounts not later than 30 calendar days after the relevant quarter, and publish it within five business days after the date of filing, in at least two national daily newspapers, and post it on the company’s website, with the web address disclosed in the newspaper publication. An electronic copy of the publication shall be filed with the exchange on the same day as the newspaper publication,” the statement noted.

