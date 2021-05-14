Excited Mekwunye speaks as Netflix acquires ‘One Lagos Night’

Netflix, the popular US streaming service, has acquired exclusive rights to ‘One Lagos Night’, a movie produced by Ekene Som Mekwunye, Nigerian filmmaker. The film, which is scheduled to be released on May 29, centres on the life of an unemployed graduate, who risks his freedom to commit a crime that he hopes would pay off big time. MekwunyehadtakentohisInstagrampage onTuesdaytoannouncetheacquisition. “Happy to announce that Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to my film ‘One Lagos Night’ which will launch in a few days. Can’t wait for you to see this,” he wrote. The film was also screened on Sunday on the final night of the Nollywood week film festival, which started on May 6 and ended on May 10. “Really honoured to have my film ‘One Lagos Night’, selected to be the closing film at nollywoodweek Paris this Sunday,” he wrote on his Instagram page.
Related Articles
Fake lifestyle not a decent way to live – Onah
Uche Onah is an award winning choreographer, actor and dancer. A graduate of Theatre Art, University of Ibadan, he has featured in several popular productions, including musicals and reality television shows as choreographer and instructor. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he recalls how it all started, challenges and projection. He also talks about fake […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lekki shootings: I felt like I was dying many times, says Omoni Oboli
Omoni Oboli, an actress and film director, has narrated her battle with trauma after the shooting of unarmed #End- SARS protesters by soldiers in Lagos state. The shooting of the protesters, which occurred at the Lekki toll gate axis of the state on October 20, has continued to attract condemnations from several quarters. In a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Che Elliott: DJ Chi Oriji and I are partners
Grammy Award nominee, Che Elliott has explained why his brand and son of music legend, Maxi Priest, who is managed by a Nigerian American DJ, DJ Chi Oriji, are a force to reckon with. “With a proper strategy, the music scene would witness a big buzz with the innovation we are introducing before the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)