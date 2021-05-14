Arts & Entertainments

Excited Mekwunye speaks as Netflix acquires 'One Lagos Night'

Netflix, the popular US streaming service, has acquired exclusive rights to ‘One Lagos Night’, a movie produced by Ekene Som Mekwunye, Nigerian filmmaker. The film, which is scheduled to be released on May 29, centres on the life of an unemployed graduate, who risks his freedom to commit a crime that he hopes would pay off big time. MekwunyehadtakentohisInstagrampage onTuesdaytoannouncetheacquisition. “Happy to announce that Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to my film ‘One Lagos Night’ which will launch in a few days. Can’t wait for you to see this,” he wrote. The film was also screened on Sunday on the final night of the Nollywood week film festival, which started on May 6 and ended on May 10. “Really honoured to have my film ‘One Lagos Night’, selected to be the closing film at nollywoodweek Paris this Sunday,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

