Excited youths 'mob' Kalu in Abia

Youths of Ihechiowa in Arochukwu council area weekend blocked the convoy of Senate Chief whip and Senator representing Abia North senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on his way to Arochukwu and presented him with different food items and livestock in a show of gratitude for constructing/ rehabilitating their roads.

 

Senator Kalu was on his way to attend his party’s (APC) programme to personally receive some decampees from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) into the All Progressive’s Congress (APC).

 

The indigenes who got news that the former governor was to pass through the community had immediately mobilized and lined up along the road in their thousands, forcing Kalu to stop and acknowledge their cheers.

 

The excited indigenes, predominantly farmers, presented food items and livestock to Senator Kalu as an expression of gratitude.

The villages in which the roads are being constructed include Achara, Okpo, Amafie, Amaetiti, Ebouoru and Amasa. Addressing the joyous youths, the Senate Chief Whip assured that the roads would soon be completed.

 

He also told the youths to be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari whose generosity to the South East has made the roads construction possible.

