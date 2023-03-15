Excitement as AbdulRazaq commissions abandoned community road in Kwara

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the commissioning of the long abandoned 1.16km Osi-Obbo Aiyegunle road in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, which was constructed by the incumbent governor

The joy of the people of Obbo Aiyegunle, an agrarian community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, expectedly, knew no bounds on Wednesday, March 8 as the long abandoned road leading to their community was eventually commissioned by the state government. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration’s intervention, to the applause and bewilderment of the people of the community and its environs, changed the narrative and broke the jinx after several failed promises by successive state governments of awarding the road project for decades. Intriguingly, even when Obbo- Aiyegunle people had their own son, late Prince Ojo Fadunmila, as the state’s Deputy Governor, thinking that the time had come for the road project to be constructed and delivered, nothing spectacular was done throughout his four-year tenure between 1999 and 2003 under the administration of late Governor Mohammed Lawal, as if a spell was cast on the road and the community.

Enthused traditional ruler

Little wonder, the enthused traditional ruler, the Owa L’Obbo of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Engr. Samuel Oluleye Adelodun, excitedly told Governor AbdulRazaq during the commissioning of the road project that: “We can’t ever forget you”, while assuring him and other candidates of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), of massive votes in the governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 18 and praying God to etch the governor’s name in the sands of time. According to Oba Adelodun, the 11.16km Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road, prior to the intervention by Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, had become very deplorable and a haven for kidnappers who were daily terrorising and making the road very hellish for motorists and commuters plying it, lamenting that the road had been in that deplorable condition for over 50 years with different governments only awarding and abandoning the road project despite the community being the boundary between Kwara and Ekiti states. The elated monarch added that the road which used to take motorists more than one hour to ply, now takes about 10 minutes. Fielding questions later from our correspondent, the monarch again lauded AbdulRazaq for bringing respite, succour and permanent relief to the community after the tortuous several decades of waiting, expectation and hoping which came their way in 2022 through the governor, culminating in the historic commissioning, reiterating the community’s reciprocation of the good gesture at the polls.

God-sent

He said: “We have never had it so good in this community. Certainly, Governor AbdulRazaq is God sent to us. Interestingly, Obbo Ayegunle being a civil service community, we have always voted for the government of the day and the current administration will not be an exception. “I recall that about 15 years ago, the former Governor of Ekiti state, Engr. Segun Oni, tarred the Ekiti State section of the road to Obbo Ayegunle while the Kwara section had been left in horrible condition with successive governments not showing any serious concern despite the community’s constant support to the government of the day. “On the economic impact of the road, I didn’t know that people have large farms in this area, immediately the road was constructed, I saw people bringing their farm produce for sale on the roadside, while many vehicles going to and coming from Abuja now pass through our community.” Like Oliver Twist, however, the monarch appealed to the state government for the upgrading of his stool to First Class status, as well as construction of other roads that link the community in order to further enhance the socioeconomic activities of his subjects.

Governor’s fulfillment

While commissioning the road project, Governor AbdulRazaq said he felt fulfilled with the commissioning of the artery road which connects Kwara State to the Ekiti State boundary in the Southwest. He said: “The purpose of this visit is to commission this Osi/Obbo-Aiyegunle road. The road is expensive and worth it. So far, the response from the community is encouraging us to do more for this community and other communities across the state. “We seek your mandate to continue to do what we are doing, and to do more for the state. We know we face many challenges in the state, but one by one we will overcome them, and take Kwara to greater heights. “Once again, I congratulate this community for your resilience, patience, and prayers. We thank the Kabiyesi for keeping the peace in the community and how you are showing leadership in your domain.” Interestingly, the governor was welcomed to Obbo-Aiyegunle with gun salutes and cultural displays to underscore the feelings of the community and love for AbdulRazaq. “Your Excellency, we cannot thank you enough for what you have done to Obbo- Aiyegunle town. From the way you are received by my people it shows how much we love you and your government,” the Owa L’Obbo of Obbo-Aiyegunle said. “We are very okay. We have no cause to complain. This road has been in a horrible state for many years – a few years after I was born. My dad was telling me that he used to trek from here to Osi (because it was not motorable), and now you have fixed this road. I think there is nobody in this community that can forget you. We are very proud of you.”

Ending 50-year jinx

For his part, the Deputy President of Obbo-Aiyegunle Descendants Union, Elder Oluranti Idowu, said Governor AbdulRazaq has broken the jinx of over 50 years for constructing their road, adding that an average native of Obbo-Aiyegunle is happy and would ever be grateful to the APC government in the state. He added: “We have other undeveloped rural roads that can open up abundant agricultural produce, but they are inside and not developed. People do a lot of farm work, but bringing their produce to the market is problematic. Although, I know opening up the rural areas has been put in the budget by this government, I want to say that the development of these roads is important and germane to making us have maximum benefits of the roads.” In his remarks, the President of Obbo Ayegunle Students Union, Comrade Ojo Shola Mathew, said motorists and commuters used to spend more than an hour from Osi to Obbo Ayegunle before the intervention of the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq, but now, he added, it’s less than seven minutes journey with the road now tarred. “The people of the community are enjoying the road. People going to Abuja are passing through the road now. You can easily stay here and board an Ilorin bus without any difficulty. Before, you needed to go to Osi, an adjourning community. “We thank His Excellency; his second term is assured by God’s grace, we are promising His Excellency. We are going to support him. Let me say 99% of our votes are for AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. I am speaking on behalf of the youths and, of course, on behalf of the community,” he said.

Back to life

It is interesting that the only hotel, Tinuola Hotel, in the community which was abandoned due to the bad road is fully back to life after the construction of the road. Fielding question from our correspondent, the owner of the Hotel, Hon. Kayode Femi Oladokun, said: “I had abandoned that hotel project for about nine years simply because the road was bad. But when Governor AbdulRazaq now resumed and we saw the green light that the road would be done, I then took it up again. I went back to start and I started mobilising resources until I got it to the level you saw it. So, with the road done, it has been promoting our business tremendously.

For instance, yesterday we made a very good sale, not because of any other thing, but because the road is now good coupled with the fact a lot of people came over for the commissioning ceremony because the Governor was in our community yesterday. The Governor formally came to commission the road officially and so a lot of people came. It has always been a splendid time now whenever there is any ceremony or function in the community. By and large, the road has been helping us tremendously.” The brief ceremony was attended by some cabinet members and various community leaders, including Finance Commissioner Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, Works Commissioner Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu, APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi, and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun. Besides the Osi-Obbo Ayegunle road, other projects undertaken in the community by the state government include the community’s township roads, police post and construction of a befitting magistrate’s court, among others.

