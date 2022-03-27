News

Excitement as Abiodun Akinlade, pride of Ogun West, turns 55

Call Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade a symbol of the true Ogun State dream, and you would be stating the obvious. By a mixture of sheer grit and hard work, he has become a rising star and beacon of hope and a reference point not only in Yewa- Aworiland, but in Ogun State.

Akinlade, a former three-term member of House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015, who turns 55 on 21st March is a man of destiny whose circumstances of his birth was unique and divine as he turned out to be the only surviving child of his mother from all previous eight female children. Little wonder, this amiable man has dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity.

Currently serving as Ogun State Federal Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), the down-to-earth, philanthropist and ever smiling gentleman has received the endorsements All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’, youths and general public for the Ogun West senatorial seat in 2023.

With his avid drive to ensure that youths and women in Ogun State are gainfully employed and empowered, he has continue to facilitate federal jobs, support indigent folks, built and commission infrastructure, among others. He gives to the Jew as much as he does to the Gentile, hence, the durable prayers and well wishes from all and sundry.

Aptly described by his admirers and supporters as Baba Omo Keke (father of young ones) for his large heart to the youth, especially in the Ogun West zone, little wonder Omo Akin earned the appellation, “the Man, the Bridge and the Game Changer.”

Armed with a bigger vision and passion, the birthday boy who is the Baba Adinni of Yewaland is a close ally of Governor Dapo Abiodun and leader of SWAGA for Bola Tinubu in Ogun State.

 

