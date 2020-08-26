Excitement as AGN launches HMO scheme for members

Recently, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) took a major step to addressing the challenges of members as it launched HMO scheme with Medicard Nigeria, a global lifestyle health management company with presence in Philippines, Canada and Nigeria.

The launching held in Lekki, Lagos, had in attendance, President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas, veteran actress, Joke Silva, chairman AGN Board of Trustees, Ifeanyi Dike, Secretary, AGN, Chairperson, AGN, Lagos State Chapter, Moji Oyetayo, aka, Mama Ajasco,

Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Monalisa Chinda Coker, and other members of AGN National Executive Council. In address, Rollas, described the launching as epochal, adding that the health of members is very critical to him as the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“Today is a particularly happy one for me, as the dreams and vision I have for the progress of our noble guild is has begun to manifest as my primary concerns are to engender harmony, give strategic leadership direction and entrench professional ethics and improve the overall welfare of our members.

This drive propelled us into seeking urgent solution to the perennial health challenges of members as we always resort to cap in hands begging for alms to fund their medical treatments, while some even result to death due to inadequate medications coupled with the appalling attitudes to our healthcare due to lack funds.

“As you are aware, actors rank among the most vulnerable workers in the value chain of content creation, most of our members work for close to nothing, hoping that time and audience appreciation will advance their profile and strengthen their rating.”

He further stated that after exhaustive and painstaking search to engage a credible HMO provider with suitable plans that would help ameliorate their health care challenges,” luckily, Medicard Ltd came with attractive offer, which met our desired requirements with their quality services and affordable plans that would enable members access affordable and qualitative medical services from reputable hospitals nationwide.”

He therefore appealed to government, organised private sector and high-worth individuals for financial support to help enrol indigent members into the HMO plan, in line with the vision of health for all in the Millennium Development Goals.

“Today, I can proudly say that Actors Guild of Nigeria, more than ever, is being positioned to cater for all its members. In furtherance of our efforts to help reposition the Guild, may I use this medium to intimate you that the registered Board of Trustees,

BOT, and the National Working Committee, NWC, of our noble Guild have reconstituted the Board of Patrons, which was dissolved in July 2020, after wide consultations on the Committee’s recommendation to reflect the ideals and aspirations of members.

According to the AGN president, members the newly reconstituted Board of Patrons include: Rt. Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, chairman; Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamma, Secretary; His Royal Majesty King Michael Ateke Tom; Lt. Gen. T Y Buratai; Chief Alex Ejiamatu Mwokeabia; Ini Akpabio; Chief Jasper Nduaguike; Alhaji Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State; Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed.

Others are Chief Sir Nnamdi Nwigwe; Dr. Bishop Sam Zuga; Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Apostle Suleiman; Chief Tony Ikpea; Deacon Iyke Kanu; and Chief Joseph Odobeatu.

