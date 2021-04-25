Body & Soul

Excitement as Bigi Media Idol maiden edition holds

The entertainment editor of Nigerian Tribune Newspapers, Rotimi Ige, has emerged winner of the maiden edition of Bigi Media Idol, organised by the Bigi premium brand, a product of Rite Foods Limited.

 

The event was organised to formally announce Rite Foods’ Bigi brand as the sponsor of the Nigerian Idol, the international musical star discovery platform. Ige, outwitted two other contestants to secure the grand prize of two hundred and fifty thousand naira and 10 packs of Bigi products, at the show held at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

 

It was an evening of fun and display of exceptional talents and entertainment, with content drivers in music, lifestyle, entertainment and arts, as well as online publishers and bloggers in attendance.

 

They were all thrilled with the excitement of the show. It was a moment of euphoria as the audience showered accolades on Rite Foods for its outstanding role in promoting talents in Nigeria.

 

While the winner smiled home with the grand prize, the first runner-up, Osigbe Blessing of High Society Magazine, an online platform, received the prize of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira, followed by the second runner-up, Funsho Arogundade, Publisher of PM Express, with the prize of One Hundred Thousand Naira.

 

Also, seven other participants went home with the sum of fifty thousand as consolation prizes

